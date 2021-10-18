Twitter
American Axle & Manufacturing H – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

American Axle & Manufacturing H found using ticker (AXL) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 11. With the stocks previous close at 10.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.99 and the 200 day MA is 9.83. The market cap for the company is $1,210m. Find out more information at: http://www.aam.com

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company’s Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

