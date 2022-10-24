American Axle & Manufacturing H – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

American Axle & Manufacturing H with ticker code (AXL) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 9.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.96 while the 200 day moving average is 8.29. The company has a market cap of $914m. Find out more information at: https://www.aam.com

The potential market cap would be $1,178m based on the market concensus.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. and REE Automotive Ltd. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.