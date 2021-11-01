American Axle & Manufacturing H – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.7% Upside

American Axle & Manufacturing H with ticker code (AXL) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 11.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.85. The company has a market cap of $1,036m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aam.com

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company’s Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears and assemblies, and connecting rods and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 automotive suppliers. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has technology development agreement with Suzhou Inovance Automotive Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.