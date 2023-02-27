American Assets Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

American Assets Trust found using ticker (AAT) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 32.5. Now with the previous closing price of 25.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The day 50 moving average is 27.01 and the 200 day MA is 28.38. The company has a market cap of $1,959m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.americanassetstrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,466m based on the market concensus.

American Assets Trust is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company’s office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.