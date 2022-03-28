Twitter
American Assets Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

American Assets Trust with ticker code (AAT) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 38.2. With the stocks previous close at 36.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day MA is 36.27 while the 200 day moving average is 37.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,766m. Company Website: https://www.americanassetstrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,930m based on the market concensus.

American Assets Trust is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company’s office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

