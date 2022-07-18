American Assets Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.3% Upside

American Assets Trust found using ticker (AAT) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 34.5 calculating the average target price we see 37.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.3%. The 50 day MA is 31.4 and the 200 day moving average is 35.63. The company has a market cap of $2,252m. Visit the company website at: https://www.americanassetstrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,935m based on the market concensus.

American Assets Trust is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company’s office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.