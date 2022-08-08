American Assets Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

American Assets Trust found using ticker (AAT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 25.5 calculating the average target price we see 33.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.4 and the 200 day moving average is 34.96. The market cap for the company is $2,246m. Company Website: https://www.americanassetstrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,610m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Assets Trust is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company’s office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.