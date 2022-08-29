Twitter
American Assets Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

American Assets Trust found using ticker (AAT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 25.5 with the average target price sitting at 33.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,202m. Find out more information at: https://www.americanassetstrust.com

The potential market cap would be $2,557m based on the market concensus.

American Assets Trust is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company’s office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

