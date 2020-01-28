American Airlines Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.6% Upside

American Airlines Group, Inc. found using ticker (AAL) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 35.83. With the stocks previous close at 27.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.95 and the 200 day MA is 28.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,180m. Company Website: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.