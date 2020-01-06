American Airlines Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.4% Upside

American Airlines Group, Inc. with ticker code (AAL) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 36.78. With the stocks previous close at 29.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.03. The company has a market cap of $12,112m. Find out more information at: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.