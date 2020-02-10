American Airlines Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

American Airlines Group, Inc. found using ticker (AAL) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 35.35. With the stocks previous close at 28.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.93 and the 200 day moving average is 28.13. The company has a market cap of $12,122m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.