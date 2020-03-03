American Airlines Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 81.6% Upside

American Airlines Group found using ticker (AAL) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 55 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 34.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 81.6%. The day 50 moving average is 26.97 while the 200 day moving average is 27.8. The market cap for the company is $8,070m. Find out more information at: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

