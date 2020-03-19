American Airlines Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.4% Upside

American Airlines Group found using ticker (AAL) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 55 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 24.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 57.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.89 and the 200 day MA is 26.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,964m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

