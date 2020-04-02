American Airlines Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 42.6% Upside

American Airlines Group found using ticker (AAL) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 17.38. Now with the previous closing price of 12.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 42.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,555m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

