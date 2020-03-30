American Airlines Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

American Airlines Group with ticker code (AAL) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 55 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 20.06. With the stocks previous close at 15.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The 50 day MA is 19.66 and the 200 day MA is 26.11. The market cap for the company is $5,982m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

