American Airlines Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.4% Upside

American Airlines Group with ticker code (AAL) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 36.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.71 and the 200 day moving average is 29.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,835m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group , through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group in December 2013. American Airlines Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.