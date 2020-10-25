American Airlines Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.4% Downside

American Airlines Group found using ticker (AAL) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 11.25. Now with the previous closing price of 13.15 this would imply there is a potential downside of -14.4%. The 50 day MA is 12.77 and the 200 day moving average is 12.47. The market cap for the company is $6,409m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. American Airlines Group Inc. has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

