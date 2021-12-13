American Airlines Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

American Airlines Group with ticker code (AAL) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 19.11. Now with the previous closing price of 18.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.56 and the 200 day moving average is 21.15. The company has a market cap of $11,662m. Company Website: https://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a mainline fleet of 855 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.