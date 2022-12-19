American Airlines Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

American Airlines Group found using ticker (AAL) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 7 and has a mean target at 16.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.8 while the 200 day moving average is 14.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,325m. Find out more information at: https://www.aa.com

The potential market cap would be $10,373m based on the market concensus.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a mainline fleet of 865 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.