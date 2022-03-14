American Airlines Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

American Airlines Group found using ticker (AAL) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 5 and has a mean target at 17.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The 50 day MA is 17.12 and the 200 day moving average is 19.5. The company has a market cap of $9,101m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aa.com

The potential market cap would be $11,268m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

American Airlines Group , through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a mainline fleet of 865 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group in December 2013. American Airlines Group was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.