American Airlines Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

American Airlines Group found using ticker (AAL) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 8 with a mean TP of 16.99. Now with the previous closing price of 14.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The 50 day MA is 14.95 and the 200 day moving average is 17.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,890m. Company Website: https://www.aa.com

The potential market cap would be $10,727m based on the market concensus.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a mainline fleet of 865 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.