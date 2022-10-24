American Airlines Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

American Airlines Group with ticker code (AAL) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 7 and has a mean target at 16.04. Now with the previous closing price of 13.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.45 and the 200 day moving average is 15.58. The market cap for the company is $8,910m. Company Website: https://www.aa.com

The potential market cap would be $10,618m based on the market concensus.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a mainline fleet of 865 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.