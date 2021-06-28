Twitter
American Airlines Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.4% Downside

American Airlines Group with ticker code (AAL) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 29 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 18.91. With the stocks previous close at 22.35 this indicates there is a potential downside of -15.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.1 and the 200 day MA is 20.47. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,252m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a mainline fleet of 855 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

