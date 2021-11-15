American Airlines Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.5% Downside

American Airlines Group with ticker code (AAL) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 19.08. Now with the previous closing price of 21.33 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.5%. The 50 day MA is 20.39 while the 200 day moving average is 21.06. The market cap for the company is $13,138m. Company Website: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a mainline fleet of 855 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.