American Airlines Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

American Airlines Group found using ticker (AAL) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 5 and has a mean target at 19.03. Now with the previous closing price of 19.39 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.9%. The 50 day MA is 20.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,484m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a mainline fleet of 855 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.