American Airlines Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

American Airlines Group with ticker code (AAL) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 29 and 5 and has a mean target at 19.97. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.22 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 20.31 and the 200 day moving average is 21.73. The company has a market cap of $12,730m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aa.com

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a mainline fleet of 855 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.