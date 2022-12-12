American Airlines Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

American Airlines Group, Inc. found using ticker (AAL) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 7 with a mean TP of 16.11. With the stocks previous close at 13.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The day 50 moving average is 13.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,793m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aa.com

The potential market cap would be $10,416m based on the market concensus.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a mainline fleet of 865 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.