America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. – Consenus Indicates Potential -100.0% Downside

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. with ticker code (AMOV) now have 0 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 0 and 0 calculating the average target price we see 0. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.8 this indicates there is a potential downside of -100.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.3. The market cap for the company is $58,169m. Company Website: http://www.americamovil.com

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company sells video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the viewer or end user. It sells its products and services through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.