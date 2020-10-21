America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. A – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. A found using ticker (AMX) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 16.77. Now with the previous closing price of 12.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.49 while the 200 day moving average is 12.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $40,933m. Visit the company website at: http://www.americamovil.com

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Claro, Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company had 282.6 million wireless subscribers and 81.4 million fixed revenue generating units (RGUs). AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

