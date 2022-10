America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. A – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.3% Upside

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. A with ticker code (AMX) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 21.32. Now with the previous closing price of 16.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.3%. The day 50 moving average is 17.44 and the 200 day moving average is 19.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $54,228m. Find out more information at: https://www.americamovil.com

The potential market cap would be $69,563m based on the market concensus.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 286.5 million wireless voice and data subscribers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.