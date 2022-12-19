America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. A – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. A found using ticker (AMX) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 15 and has a mean target at 21.02. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.62 and the 200 day moving average is 19.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $58,006m. Visit the company website at: https://www.americamovil.com

The potential market cap would be $67,889m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 286.5 million wireless voice and data subscribers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.