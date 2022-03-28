America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. A – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. A found using ticker (AMX) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 21.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.97 and the 200 day MA is 18.06. The company has a market cap of $67,259m. Visit the company website at: https://www.americamovil.com

The potential market cap would be $68,263m based on the market concensus.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 287 million wireless voice and data subscribers. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.