Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Ameren Corporation with ticker code (AEE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 89 calculating the mean target price we have 93.27. With the stocks previous close at 84.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 87.39 while the 200 day moving average is 88.06. The market cap for the company is $22,107m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ameren.com

The potential market cap would be $24,270m based on the market concensus.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.