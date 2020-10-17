Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

Ameren Corporation with ticker code (AEE) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 79 and has a mean target at 85.1. Now with the previous closing price of 81.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 78.92 while the 200 day moving average is 75.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,053m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ameren.com

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of September 28, 2020, it served approximately 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

