Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Ameren Corporation found using ticker (AEE) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 92 and 76 with the average target price sitting at 84.7. Now with the previous closing price of 69.65 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 72.86 and the 200 day MA is 76.83. The market cap for the company is $17,484m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ameren.com

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 25, 2020, it served approximately 1.2 million electric customers and approximately 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

