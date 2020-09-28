Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Ameren Corporation with ticker code (AEE) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 79 calculating the average target price we see 85.4. With the stocks previous close at 76.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.02 and the 200 day moving average is 75.01. The market cap for the company is $19,324m. Company Website: http://www.ameren.com

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 25, 2020, it served approximately 1.2 million electric customers and approximately 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn