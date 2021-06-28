Twitter
Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Ameren Corporation with ticker code (AEE) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 94 and 83 with the average target price sitting at 88.92. With the stocks previous close at 81.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.4%. The 50 day MA is 84.18 and the 200 day MA is 79.14. The company has a market cap of $20,889m. Find out more information at: http://www.ameren.com

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

