Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Ameren Corporation with ticker code (AEE) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 104 and 88.07 calculating the mean target price we have 99.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The day 50 moving average is 93.21 while the 200 day moving average is 87.78. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,922m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ameren.com

The potential market cap would be $25,611m based on the market concensus.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Ameren Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.