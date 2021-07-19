Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Ameren Corporation with ticker code (AEE) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94 and 83 with the average target price sitting at 88.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The day 50 moving average is 83.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 79.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,737m. Find out more information at: http://www.ameren.com

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.