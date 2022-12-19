Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Ameren Corporation found using ticker (AEE) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 82 calculating the mean target price we have 92.33. With the stocks previous close at 88.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 83.37 and the 200 day MA is 89.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,680m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ameren.com

The potential market cap would be $23,745m based on the market concensus.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Ameren Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.