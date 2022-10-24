Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.7% Upside

Ameren Corporation with ticker code (AEE) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 103 and 80 calculating the mean target price we have 94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 88.39 while the 200 day moving average is 89.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,044m. Company Website: https://www.ameren.com

The potential market cap would be $24,591m based on the market concensus.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Ameren Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.