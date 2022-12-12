Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Ameren Corporation found using ticker (AEE) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 98 and 82 with the average target price sitting at 90.62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 88.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 82.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 89.24. The market cap for the company is $22,908m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ameren.com

The potential market cap would be $23,542m based on the market concensus.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Ameren Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.