Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Ameren Corporation with ticker code (AEE) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103 and 91 calculating the average target price we see 96.67. Now with the previous closing price of 86.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.0%. The 50 day MA is 89.66 and the 200 day moving average is 88.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,577m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ameren.com

The potential market cap would be $25,287m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Ameren Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.