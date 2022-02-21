Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Ameren Corporation with ticker code (AEE) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 98 and 87 calculating the average target price we see 93.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 87.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 85.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,819m. Find out more information at: https://www.ameren.com

The potential market cap would be $24,035m based on the market concensus.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.