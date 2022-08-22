Ameren Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

Ameren Corporation with ticker code (AEE) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 104 and 91 calculating the mean target price we have 97.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 96.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 89.41 and the 200 day MA is 89.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,152m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ameren.com

The potential market cap would be $25,316m based on the market concensus.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Ameren Corporation was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.