Amdocs Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 39.5% Upside

Amdocs Limited with ticker code (DOX) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 83 and 74 and has a mean target at 77.67. With the stocks previous close at 55.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 39.5%. The day 50 moving average is 62.78 while the 200 day moving average is 67.62. The company has a market cap of $6,979m. Visit the company website at: http://www.amdocs.com

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. It also provides managed, quality engineering, data and intelligence, cloud enablement, digital business operation, quality engineering, integration, and consulting services. In addition, the company offers mobile financial services, which enable service providers and financial institutions; revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

