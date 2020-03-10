Amdocs Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

Amdocs Limited found using ticker (DOX) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 74 with a mean TP of 80.5. Now with the previous closing price of 62.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 71.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.88. The company has a market cap of $8,430m. Find out more information at: http://www.amdocs.com

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. It also provides managed, quality engineering, data and intelligence, cloud enablement, digital business operation, quality engineering, integration, and consulting services. In addition, the company offers mobile financial services, which enable service providers and financial institutions; revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

