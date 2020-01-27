Amdocs Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

Amdocs Limited found using ticker (DOX) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 69 and has a mean target at 75. Now with the previous closing price of 74.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 72.45 and the 200 day moving average is 67.2. The market cap for the company is $9,991m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.amdocs.com

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. It also provides managed, quality engineering, data and intelligence, cloud enablement, digital business operation, quality engineering, integration, and consulting services. In addition, the company offers mobile financial services, which enable service providers and financial institutions; revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.