Amdocs Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

Amdocs Limited with ticker code (DOX) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 67 with the average target price sitting at 75. Now with the previous closing price of 57.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.9%. The 50 day MA is 57.91 and the 200 day moving average is 60.62. The company has a market cap of $7,623m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.amdocs.com

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. In addition, the company offers revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. Further, it provides advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers; and application-to-person text messaging solutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

