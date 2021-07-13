Amdocs Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Amdocs Limited with ticker code (DOX) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 80 with a mean TP of 84.57. With the stocks previous close at 79.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 78.91 and the 200 day moving average is 76.3. The market cap for the company is $10,041m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.amdocs.com

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. It also provides revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. In addition, the company offers advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.